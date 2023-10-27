Vidhan Sabha panel to take out walk along Buddha Dariya on Nov 9

Ludhiana, October 26
A meeting of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Committee took place on Thursday, during which committee members engaged in discussions with officials and environmental activists regarding the progress of the ongoing Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) Rejuvenation project. Notable attendees at the meeting included Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, environmental activists and officials from various departments, such as MC and PPCB.
In a Facebook update, Sandhwan shared that guidelines had been issued to all stakeholders, emphasising the need for diligent efforts in the matter. The meeting also involved a review of the progress report from the previous session.
To gain a better understanding of ground conditions within the 14-kilometer area along the dariya in the city, committee members, accompanied by department officials, will conduct the first 4-km-long walk on November 9. During the walk, the committee members are also likely to check violations, if any.
