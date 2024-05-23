Warder gets 10-yr RI for supplying intoxicants to jail inmates

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana May 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced a jail warder, Jagroop Singh, a resident of Dhamot village in Khanna to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for indulging in drug smuggling. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The accused was deputed at the Sutlej block of the Central Jail, Ludhiana. On February 20, 2018, he was caught by the police when he was trying to enter the jail with intoxicating tablets for supplying to jail inmates. His search was conducted in the presence of the superintendent of the Central Jail. He was found in possession of 292 intoxicating tablets, which he had hidden in his turban.

Thereafter, a case was registered on Feburary 20, 2018, against the accused at Division no. 7 police station under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed that he was falsely implicated by the police. The court after going through the evidence and hearing arguments of both sides, found the warder guilty.