Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

A man shows cracks developed in his house after the flood at CMC Colony on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 15

Following a decrease in the water level of Buddha Nullah by approximately 3 feet today, water also receded in most flood-affected areas within and outside the city.

The floods have resulted in significant damages in many residential areas, including CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar and a few others near Hundal Chowk at Bhamian, which are located outside the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Tajpur Road.

A vacant plot in the area remains inundated with stinking water. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

The residents said the accumulated water level in several streets and houses was about 5 feet due to the flood caused by the Buddha Nullah. To ensure their safety, numerous residents along with their children, had no choice but to evacuate the areas. Subsequently, as the water receded in the streets and houses, several residents returned and found their belongings damaged by the flood. In addition, some houses even developed cracks as a result of the flooding, the residents said.

Several vacant plots and fields at CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar and the nearby areas remained inundated with stinking water. Residents complained of foul smell in the area, making it challenging for them to stay there.

Nanki, a resident of CMC Colony, expressed her concern regarding the appearance of cracks in her house following the accumulation of floodwater. Although the water has now receded in her house and street, it still remains pooled in an adjacent vacant plot and field. She said a gap had also formed between the house floor and an internal wall, resulting in water seeping through and exacerbating her troubles. Keeping in view the situation, Nanki and her husband decided to shift their children to a safer location. Now they are worried about the unsafe condition of their house as they might have to get it repaired or reconstructed.

Soni Kumari, another resident of CMC Colony, said her house had been flooded by water, resulting in destruction of various items, clothes and a bed. She said, “In order to protect ourselves, we had vacated the home when the area was flooded. No government department had come to rescue us.”

Karamjit Singh from Hardev Nagar said the water from the Buddha Nullah had suddenly flooded the area during the night, prompting them to evacuate immediately and find a safer place. Upon returning to their house today, they found that the level of the house floor had gone down by 4-5 inches. The house remained flooded for approximately five days, causing damage to furniture, clothing and other belongings. He said he had been residing there for 9-10 years, but never faced such a distressing situation before and would now have to arrange for repairs.

Another resident, Manbhawati Devi, said when the Buddha Dariya overflowed and flooded the area, no one from the administration or any government department came to their rescue. She, along with her family members, had to wade through the neck-deep floodwater to save their lives. Additionally, the area had been without water supply and electricity since the flood hit, said another resident.

Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Hardev Nagar, claimed that many people in the area had evacuated their homes and moved to safer places. He said although he has returned home, none of his family members were back yet.

Many residents even stayed on the upper floors or the roofs of their houses in such affected areas.

High risk of disease outbreaks

There is a high risk of water-borne and vector-borne disease outbreaks in these flood-affected regions. The foul odour emanating from the area has increased the woes of the residents. Many people were observed covering their faces due to the stench. The stagnant water in the plots and fields is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

No relief for slum dwellers

There is no relief for the slum dwellers in the flood-hit areas under the MC’s jurisdiction on Tajpur Road. The dwellers are staying on the roadside since their huts have been damaged by the flood. Due to the filthy conditions in the slum area, they are unable to go back. Meanwhile, the water in the Shivpuri streets receded too.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana

