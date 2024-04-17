Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

A 42-year-old widow, a resident of Moga village, was raped by a financier in an advocate’s cabin situated in the local court complex in Jagraon.

After registering a case, the police arrested the suspect, Parwinder Singh (50), a resident of Barsal village.

He had called the woman from Moga to Jagraon for filling a form to avail a loan for her daughter’s education. After getting drunk, he sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred on March 30. The woman submitted a complaint to the police on April 2. During probe, a case was registered.

The woman told the police that since her husband had died last year, she was not having any source of income and she needed money for her daughter ‘s education. She asked Sukhbir Singh, whom she considers like a brother, to arrange a loan from some financier on interest basis. He told her he talked to a financier, Parwinder, who agreed to give loan to her. On March 30, the alleged financier called her at Jagraon for completing loan formalities.

The woman revealed that when she reached Jagraon, the suspect asked her to visit the cabin of his advocate friend and when she reached there, she saw the advocate was consuming alocohol with the suspect. Meanwhile, advocate Kapil left the place and told Parwinder that he was going home and asked him to lock the cabin while leaving.

“When he left the place, the suspect, under the influence of alcohol, locked the cabin from inside and asked her for sexual favours.Afterwards, he raped me, ” she alleged.

She alleged after the incident, she went in depression. Later, she decided to lodge a police complaint. SHO, City Jagraon, Surinder Singh, said after investigating the complaint of the woman, a case of rape was registered against the man yesterday and he was arrested later.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Moga