Woman got job on fake caste certificate, booked

Ludhiana, March 13
The Sadar police, yesterday, registered a case against a woman for availing a job at GNE College by submitting a fake caste certificate.
The booked accused has been identified as Lakhbir Kaur. She is posted as junior scale stenographer in the college. A case was registered on the complaint of director of Punjab Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities Department.
The case was registered after the department came to know about the fake caste certificate submitted by the woman employee.
Investigating officer ASI Harbans Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...