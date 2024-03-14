Woman got job on fake caste certificate, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Sadar police, yesterday, registered a case against a woman for availing a job at GNE College by submitting a fake caste certificate.

The booked accused has been identified as Lakhbir Kaur. She is posted as junior scale stenographer in the college. A case was registered on the complaint of director of Punjab Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities Department.

The case was registered after the department came to know about the fake caste certificate submitted by the woman employee.

Investigating officer ASI Harbans Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.

