Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

After a married woman of Dugri tweeted a video of domestic violence to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP supremo Arvinder Kejriwal, Prime Minister, Punjab Police, Ludhiana Police Commissioner and National Women Commission, the Punjab Police took its notice and immediately marked a probe to the Ludhiana police for necessary action late this evening.

The woman told The Tribune that she got married to a Dugri-based man about 22 years ago and since then her husband and in-laws have been torturing her. Even her son is being tortured by her husband.

The woman said her husband is working in some multi-national company.

“My husband and in-laws wanted to throw me and my son out of the house. We have been bearing the domestic violence for years. On March 15 I had also met the Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to seek action against my husband and the CP had assured action but a case was not registered by the police till date,” alleged the woman.

After she met the CP, her husband threatened to kill her if she pursue the case.

The woman said today she decided not to fear her husband and tweeted a video of her husband torturing her and her son on Twitter. A few hours after the tweet, she got a reply from the Punjab Police, which informed that an inquiry has been marked to the Ludhiana police. She also got a reply from the Ludhiana police and officials told her to appear at the ACP office tomorrow for recording the statement.

The woman demanded that the police should register a case against her husband and in-laws.