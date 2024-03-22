Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

The body of a woman was recovered from the Buddha Nullah in the New Kundanpuri area on Thursday.

There was panic in the area after the body was found. Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation were cleaning the drain with the help of a JCB machine when the body got stuck in its claws. With the help of divers, the MC officials pulled out the body from the drain. The body was not fully decomposed which shows that the victim would have been lying dead in the drain for the past one or two days only.

After getting information, officials from Police Division 8 reached the scene and started investigation. The body would be kept in a mortuary for 72 hours for identification.

Local residents were also being questioned to get any clue about the identification of the deceased. The police also procured record of missing women from various police stations. CCTV cameras in the area and nearby spots were also being checked by the police.

The police said after the post-mortem examination, it would be revealed whether the woman died by suicide or she was murdered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana