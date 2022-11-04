 Eat less, stay healthy : The Tribune India

Eat less, stay healthy

Eat less, stay healthy


Gursharan Singh

It was the month of June, more than three and a half decades ago, when I joined service as an expert of ‘plant protection’ at the Bathinda station of the Punjab Agricultural University. The person in charge of the station was a man of wit and wisdom with a let-me-help-you attitude. Very soon, we became friends. He would eat less and preach more. He used to read something interesting at night before going to bed, and in the morning all of us — the four associated scientists — would be his prized audience.

One day, he gave several interesting and valuable tips on food. He narrated a story from the great Iranian saint Sheikh Saadi’s famous books Gulsitan and Bostan.

The ruler of the time sent his best doctor in the service of Hazrat Mohammed Sahab. After a few months, the doctor went back to the King to tell that probably he was of little use to Mohammed Sahab or his followers since no one ever came for treatment to him. He was frustrated and requested the King to send some other doctor who may have the good luck to serve the Hazrat. The King felt concerned and presented himself before Mohammed Sahab with the proposal to change the doctor who might not have been up to the expectations. The great Hazrat told the King to not worry since there was nothing wrong with the doctor. ‘In fact, me and my followers, as a matter of principle, eat when hungry and eat to half of the capacity. Hence, there has been no ailment and no need to visit to the doctor.’

I liked the story but did not take a serious note of it.

Now, having lived for more than six decades and facing age-related health concerns, the story narrated to me 35 years ago seems relevant. I have curtailed the number of chapatis in the meals; the dinner menu most often comprises vegetable soup, and evening tea snacks are generally skipped. It has had a miraculous effect. I get up in the morning incredibly fresh and active. My cholesterol level has shrunk to within the normal limit and I have shed about four kg weight. I feet light as a bird. The birds are probably more aware and health-conscious than we humans; they do not eat anything after sunset, and we eat everything laced with fat, salt and sugar after sunset, inviting so many ailments.

Probably, more men are dying, not because of the unavailability of food but from its excessive eating. Truly, we need to eat to live and not live to eat. There is a double blessing in eating less: while we remain in the pink of health, at the same time, we spare food for the millions who hardly get one square meal a day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

4
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

5
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

6
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
World

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

10
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Unidentified assailants open fire on container-mounted-truck carrying ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

Khan was leading long march to Islamabad demanding early ele...

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

According to PTI leaders, Khan is presently ‘out of danger’

As Delhi’s air turns ‘severe’, ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Air quality panel says state government may take a call on t...

‘Arrest me if I’ve committed crime’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s dare amid ED summons

'Arrest me if I've committed crime': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's dare amid ED summons

ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional...

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh in Level II in Ministry of Education’s Performance Grading Index scores

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

As Delhi’s air turns ‘severe’, ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Man held for running fake pathology lab in Gurugram

53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble-burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested a month after he escaped from police custody

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners