2022 huge year in US-India ties, 2023 going to be even bigger: White House

PTI

Washington, November 21

In the history of India-US relationship, 2022 has been a huge year and the next year is going to be even bigger, a top White House official said on Sunday.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being instrumental in forging a consensus during the recently concluded G-20 Summit.

"Looking around the world when the United States and (its) President (Joe) Biden look for partners that can truly help carry the load, truly help move forward a global agenda, India and Prime Minister Modi are very high on that list," Finer told a gathering of several hundred Indian-Americans here.

"We just saw this in real time at the G-20 where the prime minister was instrumental in forging a consensus around a joint statement among a far-flung group of countries and in the comments and work that the prime minister has done and others in the Indian government have done to highlight the increasing risk related to nuclear issues," he said at an event here.

This relationship is being steered by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden who have met more than 15 times, the latest one being in Bali last week, said India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, addressing the gathering at a lunch reception hosted by him to celebrate the Festival Season.

