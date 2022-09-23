38 more BrahMos missiles for Navy

New Delhi, September 22
The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a Rs 1,700-crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace for the acquisition of 38 additional surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles, including three training variants.
The missile can hit land targets and also ships. These are to be installed on two warships of the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers. In all, the class would have four ships. The first one was delivered in November last year.
“The induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of the Navy,” the statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...