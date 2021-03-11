7 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Turtuk sector in Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 27

Seven Indian Army soldiers were killed in a road accident near the Line of Control in Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur near Siachen to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif, when the accident occurred.

Officials said the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all the occupants. Seven of them succumbed to injuries, they said.

A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh also moved to Partapur, the officials said.

All the 19 injured were later airlifted to the Western Command Hospital, Chandimandir, they said.