AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 25

In a massive jolt to the Congress on Wednesday, former defence minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony resigned from the party saying he could not work as a “chamcha” and would prefer to pursue his professional goals independently rather than be part of “destructive narratives most of them against the very core interests of India.”

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Antony had on Tuesday tweeted backing government stand to ban the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots and said it compromised national sovereignty.

Noting that he was under pressure to retract the tweet, Anil Antony resigned from his post as Kerala Congress Committee digital media convenor and national coordinator of the AICC social media and digital communication cell.

“By now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie are keen to work only with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas who remain at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion for merit. Sadly we don’t have much in common,” Anil Antony tweeted.

He posted a tweet along with redacted part of his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge saying “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below.”

The BJP was quick to react with spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP saying “Self-Respecting individuals who think for the Nation,for Nation’s sovereignty & integrity can no longer remain in Congress.It’s not “mohabbat ki dukan” but “chamchon ka durbar” which dominates Cong! Speaking for Pak, China & Propagandists is criterion to remain in Cong now!”