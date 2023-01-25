Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for not reporting unruly flyers

New Delhi, January 24
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting to the authorities two incidents of passenger misbehaviour aboard its Paris-New Delhi flight (AI-142) on December 6 last year.
This is the second time in less than a week that the watchdog has taken enforcement action against the airline in connection with unruly passenger behaviour.
While one passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not adheringto the crew instructions, another allegedly urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow woman passenger when she went to the lavatory.
The DGCA, earlier this month, issued a show-cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.
The airline submitted its reply on January 23. The DGCA took the decision on the financial penalty after examining the response.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...