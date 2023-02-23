Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to oil leak in one of the engines.
Govt nod to ratify aviation protocols
New Delhi: The government has gived its nod to ratify the three protocols related to amendments to the Chicago Convention on international civil aviation. The convention establishes the privileges and obligations of all contracting states and promote International Civil Aviation Organisation Standards and Recommended Practices adoption. TNS
India-Guyana air services pact cleared
New Delhi: The government approved the signing of an air services agreement between India and Guyana, paving the way for flights between the two countries. The agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed necessary internal procedure for entry into force of the pact. TNS
ED raids premises of Kerala jewellery firm
Thrissur: The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in several offices of a popular Kerala-based jewellery chain which has outlets in India and West Asia, a source said. The searches, in connection with a money laundering probe of ED, were still going on, the source added. PTI
Rajeev Raghuvanshi appointed new DCGI
New Delhi: The Centre has cleared the name of Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, for his appointment as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. TNS
Govt extends term of Law Commission
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended by 18 months the term of the 22nd Law Commission, which is mandated to identify laws that are "no longer relevant" and recommend for their repeal. The commission's three-year term ended on Monday. TNS
