Apex court junks plea seeking setting up of regional Benches

New Delhi, September 18
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking establishment of its regional Benches, saying technology has solved the problem of accessibility.
“Now that we have video-conferencing, a lawyer from anywhere in the country can address us,” a Bench led by Justice Chandrachud told SN Shukla, General Secretary of petitioner NGO, Lok Prahari.
“We now have counsels logging in from all parts of the country… from their offices and homes...,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli.
The top court pointed out that setting up regional Benches of the Supreme Court was the discretion of the Chief Justice of India and it can’t be claimed as a matter of right in a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.
“Mr. Shukla, what is your right under Article 130? It’s for the CJI to decide… There are already two full court decisions of the Supreme Court on the issue,” it told Shukla on Friday. Article 130 which talks about the seat of the Supreme Court reads, “The Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in such other place or places as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time, appoint.”— TNS
