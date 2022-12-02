Bill on Hattees among 19 listed for winter session

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

A Bill to include the Hattees of Himachal Pradesh in the Scheduled Tribes list is among 19 Bills listed by the government for the winter session of Parliament commencing on December 7. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, calls for revision of the list of STs in Himachal and inclusion of the Hattees therein.

On September 14, the Union Cabinet had cleared the inclusion of the Hattees from the Trans-Giri region in the ST list, along with some communities in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill-2019, the Biological Diversity Amendment Bill-2021 and the Mediation Bill are also listed for passing. Among the other Bills to be introduced are: the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to simplify some of the procedures in order to be more accessible to maximum stakeholders; the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022,

to strengthen governance, enhance transparency, increaseg accountability and reform the electoral process in cooperative societies; the Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to empower Kalashetra to award certificates; the National Dental Commission Bill-2022 to set up a National Dental Commission and to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948; the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill-2022 to repeal the Nursing Council Act, 1947; and the Repealing and Amending Bill-2022 to repeal obsolete laws.