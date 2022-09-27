BSF apprehends Pakistan man from near international border in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said it has apprehended a 20-year-old Pakistani man from the Sriganganagar sector in Rajasthan.

Md Waqas was nabbed from along the India-Pakistan International Border in “suspicious circumstances” on Monday evening, the BSF said in a statement.

“During initial questioning, the man revealed that he is a follower of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and entered into India to propagate the ideology of the said outfit,” a spokesperson said, adding that the apprehended man hails from Karampur village in the Bahawalnagar district of Pakistan.

A joint team of intelligence and security agencies is questioning the man and he would be handed over to the local police soon, the officer said.