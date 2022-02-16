Cabinet approves G20 Secretariat

New Delhi, February 15
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures that will be responsible for implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India’s forthcoming G20 presidency.
India will hold the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 20, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India next year.
India’s turn by rotation to host the presidency was this year. But PM Narendra Modi sought deferment by a year so that he could host the grand summit closer to the General Election and the tail end of 75th Independence anniversary celebrations.
As per practice, every host country has to set up a G20 Secretariat to handle work relating to content, technical and logistical aspects of the presidency. It will be manned by officers and staff from the MEA, Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries and departments and domain knowledge experts. The Secretariat will be functional till February 2024.
