CBI: Delhi Govt indulged in political snooping

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The CBI, based on its preliminary enquiry (PE), has claimed that the feedback unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi Government to check corruption allegedly collected “political intelligence”. The agency also recommended registration of an FIR against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

AAP, however, rejected the allegations as “completely bogus” and claimed that despite several cases against party leaders by the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police, nothing could be established. The BJP, on the other hand, demanded registration of a case against Sisodia.

The Delhi AAP government had proposed setting up of an FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), the CBI said, noting the unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure.