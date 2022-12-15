Complete ban on carrying smartphones inside Puri’s Jagannath Temple from January

Puri (Odisha), December 15
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on Thursday said a complete ban would be imposed on carrying smartphones inside the 13th century shrine here from next month.
The restriction will come into effect from January 1, 2023.
A similar ban was earlier imposed only for devotees, but now the restriction will be applicable for everyone, including police personnel, the SJTA said.
Servitors will also have to deposit their smartphones before entering the temple premises, it said.
“Special arrangements will be made for the safe custody of the phones,” SJTA chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav told reporters.
Officials and servitors, however, can carry basic mobile phones which don’t have the features of photography and videography, he said.
