 Cong releases ‘charge sheet’ against Modi govt, calls BJP ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’ : The Tribune India

One-page ‘charge sheet’ is divided into three sections – ‘kuch ka saath’, ‘khud ka vikas’ and ‘sabke saath vishwasghaat’

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal during a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 21

The Congress on Saturday released a “charge sheet” against the Narendra Modi government, terming the BJP a 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' and alleging that its mantra was 'kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghaat' (for the benefit of few, development for self and betrayal of everyone)".

The opposition party also said that Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hoist the national flag at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area followed by a public meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium which will mark the culmination of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal also unveiled the logo of the party's follow-up programme to the yatra -- Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'.

The logo is similar to that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra but the only difference is that it has the Congress' hand symbol on it signifying that it would be a 100 per cent political campaign which cannot be said of the cross-country march, Ramesh said.

Venugopal said as part of the Congress' campaign starting January 26, the party would take the 'charge sheet' and Rahul Gandhi's letter with the message of the yatra to every household.

The charge sheet released by the two leaders dubbed the BJP 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' and alleged that its mantra is "Kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghat (For the benefit of few, development for self and betrayal of everyone)", an apparent swipe at the government's 'sabka-saath-sabka-vikas-sabka-vishwas-sabka-prayas' slogan.

The one-page 'charge sheet' shared by the Congress is divided into three sections -- 'kuch ka saath', 'khud ka vikas' and 'sabke saath vishwasghaat'.

Under the 'kuch ka saath' (for the benefit of few) segment of the 'charge sheet', the party alleged loan waivers for a few select businessmen, 10 per cent of the wealthy owning 64 per cent of India's wealth and ports and airports being "gifted" to the prime minister's "close friends".

In the 'khud ka vikas' (development for self) segment, the Congress accused the BJP of spending crores on propaganda and indulging in nepotism.

In the third segment, the party raised multiple issues such as unemployment, food security, women's security, the plight of farmers, hate speeches, the "toppling" of elected governments and India's ranking in international indices in various sectors.

Venugopal said that along with this 'charge sheet', respective state units of the party will prepare "charge sheets" against state governments as well.

"This is a 100 per cent political campaign. That can't be said about yatra. It is also the second phase of the yatra. We endeavour to reach 10 lakh polling booths, six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Ramesh said.

Asked why Gandhi was not hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk, Ramesh said this was not being reported correctly as the state Congress office is in Lal Chowk and it is natural that the former party chief and the lead figure of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, hoists the national flag at the party office.

Venugopal said there was a consideration of having a "permanent structure" for future generations to witness and therefore Congress' own property was chosen.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final phase, will be in the Kashmir Valley on January 27, 28 and 29.

"The march part will be over on January 29. On January 30, at 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag in the Pradesh Congress Committee office. At 11 am, a public meeting would take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar," Venugopal said, adding that several Opposition leaders have been invited for the meeting.

He said at the time Gandhi hoists the national flag, all district Congress chiefs will also hoist the tricolour in their respective offices.

Hailing the cross-country foot march, Venugopal said it was a "grand success" and had "become a great movement" in the country. He said the follow-up programme 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan' has been planned to be two-month long but may be exte

