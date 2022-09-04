 Congress workers hold 'Degree Holder Shoes Polish, Pakoda stall' outside protest rally venue in Delhi : The Tribune India

Congress workers hold 'Degree Holder Shoes Polish, Pakoda stall' outside protest rally venue in Delhi

Congress has organised the rally to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment and economic slowdown

Congress workers hold 'Degree Holder Shoes Polish, Pakoda stall' outside protest rally venue in Delhi

Congress supporters enact pakoda frying during their 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise at Ram Lila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo

IANS

New Delhi, September 4

Protesting against the price hike at the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally' at Ramlila Maidan here, the youth Congress workers organised a unique stall ‘Degree Holder Shoes polish, Pakoda stall’ outside the venue.

The Congress has organised the rally to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment and economic slowdown which has hurled the people of the country.

The stall has been symbolically opened to protest against the rising prices and the GST rate hike on edible oil and other daily use commodities, said the youth Congress workers.

"Through this symbolic protest, we want to convey the message to our prime minister who once said 'fry the pakodas' on the issue of employment. But even this is not possible under this draconian price hike for the youths of the country," said a member of Rajasthan youth Congress.

Even, GST has been implemented on every domestic commodities. The price of edible oil has historically reached to Rs 200 per kg, which is an impossible situation for the poor, he said.

"This is our halla bol against the price rise and unemployment that has landed the country into economic despair," youth Congress worker said.

The Mehangai Par Halla Rally will be addressed by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other senior leaders at the Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi. The party workers have been gathering at the maidan for the rally since morning.

As per the Congress leaders, about a lakh people will attend the rally.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, KC Venugopal said, “We can proudly say that we are the party, which is fighting against this most painful price rise issue all over the country. From 2021 onwards consistently, continuously, we are staging this protest.”

The grand-old party said that their protest is taking place everywhere, whether it is south, north, west, north-eastern states, district level and block level, and even at petrol pumps they have done a massive signature protest campaign all over India, by taking crores of signatures from the common man, who were affected by this price rise and sent it to the President.

The Congress alleged that the Union government is completely insensitive as compared to price of LPG in 2014, what is its price in 2022? From 40 to 175 per cent is the increase in price of the items, 40 to 175 per cent increase in essential commodities, petrol-diesel and LPG. If you ask a question to the government, there is no answer.

"Finance Minister didn't say anything and meanwhile further burdening the people with price rise, GST rates of some essential items also have been increased. We demanded a rollback of GST price, nothing has happened," the AICC General Secretary said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

2
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

3
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

4
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

5
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

6
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

7
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...

Fans to have ‘Super Sunday’ as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends