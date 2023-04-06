Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an international drug racket by arresting five persons, including an Afghan national. The police claimed that fine-quality heroin was being made at a house in Delhi’s Jafrabad area and distributed in Punjab and Delhi-NCR, a police official said.

THE SEIZURE 3.563 kg heroin | Cylinder | Filter paper | Clothes | Vessels | Grinder | Weighing machine | Fortuner

The cops first arrested Roohullah Noori alias Akbar of Kandahar, Siddiq Ansari of Bihar and Guddu Ansari of Jafrabad and recovered 3.5 kg heroin. During interrogation, they disclosed that they worked in cahoots with some Afghan nationals. The police also nabbed a Delhi resident, identified as Ajay, who would deliver raw material to the accused at Jafrabad. Ajay was allegedly working for Afghan national Rehmatullah and would receive the raw material in parcels sent on his address.

The police also arrested a Punjab resident who was transporting heroin from Delhi to various cities in Punjab. However, his identity was not revealed. “The accused was delivering heroin to certain persons in many Punjab cities such as Amritsar and Ludhiana, besides in Chandigarh and other places. An SUV used for trafficking has been seized,” the police official added.