Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

New Delhi, July 24

The Manipur Police have identified 14 more suspects from the shocking video of the two women who were disrobed and paraded on May 4. A manhunt has been launched to nab these suspects, all of whom are absconding, officials said today. The police have so far arrested six accused.

Mizoram steps up security for rally Security has been stepped up in Mizoram as the Young Mizo Association-led NGO Coordination Committee has proposed a march on July 25 in support of Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

In fresh cases of arson, the police confirmed that at least 10 abandoned houses and a school were burnt by armed miscreants led by women late last evening in the Torbung Bazaar area of Churachandpur district.

Meghalaya CM’s office attacked, 5 cops hurt Five cops were injured when a mob attacked Meghalaya CM’s office in Tura, where Conrad K Sangma was holding a meet over declaring it winter capital. PTI

Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal, which was vandalised and set ablaze last month, was again attacked today by protesters as a women’s rally outside his residence turned ugly. The protesters hurled stones at the house, demanding that the minister should speak in Parliament about the situation in the state, officials said, adding that none was injured as no one was present in the house. Despite the protesters firing in the air and hurling locally made bombs, the forces avoided retaliation when they saw the attackers led by hundreds of women, the officials added.

Later in the day, Imphal students of Manipur University took out a rally demanding restoration of peace in the state. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse them as the youths crossed the permissible area for the rally, police officials said.

Countering the fake news menace, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly circulating a picture of an RSS functionary and his son and claiming that they were directly involved in the May 4 incident of sexual assault.

In Mizoram where the Young Mizo Association (YMA)-led NGO Coordination Committee has proposed a solidarity protest march on July 25 to express support for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, the state police have tightened security arrangements.

