Hand over 35K Delhi flats to Centre: Puri

Tribune News Service

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Government should hand over 35,000 units of vacant (not allotted) houses built under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojan in 2007-10 to the Union Government for use under the affordable rental scheme. He also expressed concern over the units’ dilapidated condition. TNS

1.15 cr houses sanctioned under PMAY

Informing that the government has sanctioned 1.15 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the objective of the scheme and the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stand fulfilled within the next 18 months. TNS

Ex-FM cautions govt on GDP projections

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday cautioned the government that the coming financial year would be difficult, and it should not be bullish with its projection of the country's GDP growth in view of the Ukraine war. Taking part in a discussion on the Appropriation and Finance Bills in the Rajya Sabha, he expressed reservations over "inflated" projections in the Budget 2022-23, also with regard with regard to the capital expenditure.