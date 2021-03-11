In Rajasthan, BSP asks MLAs to vote for Independents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

In a change of stance, the BSP has asked its six defector MLAs in Rajasthan to cast their vote for Independents for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The development has stumped the political circles. The BSP had written a letter to the Governor of Rajasthan and Assembly Speaker, saying the defector MLAs must be totally barred from casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha election as the case against them under anti-defection law is pending disposal with the Supreme Court. In a veritable flip-flop, the BSP has now issued a whip to the MLAs not to vote for nominees of ruling Congress or the principal opposition BJP in Rajasthan Assembly. Under instruction from BSP chief Mayawati, Rajasthan president Bhagwan Singh Baba has asked the MLAs to follow the directive of the party as they were elected on its symbol.

Baba, in a letter to these MLAs, said the BSP was opposed to the policies of Congress and the BJP.

A total of six nominees of the BSP had won in election in Rajasthan. However, in 2019, all of them merged with the ruling Congress.