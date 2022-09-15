Jacqueline grilled for 8 hours in Rs 200 cr extortion, cheating case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in jail.

Officials said Jacqueline along with Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar, were questioned for over eight hours. Sources in the EOW said the investigators found “inconsistency” in their statements and were likely to confront the duo again. It has been learnt that initially the statements of Jacqueline and Irani were recorded separately and then they were confronted and questioned together.

Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was also questioned.

In a separate investigation by the ED, the agency has alleged that Nora and Jacqueline received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar from the “proceeds of crime”.