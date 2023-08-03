Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, 2 Union ministers

New Delhi, August 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Siddaramaiah met Modi in the Parliament complex. This was his first meeting with the Prime Minister since becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka in May.
Later, he met Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.
The Chief Minister said the IAF had conducted air shows at the Torch Light Parade Ground in Mysuru in 2017 and 2019.
Siddaramaiah also met Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to Karnataka and later called on Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge.
As Siddaramaiah turned 76 on Thursday, several party leaders wished him at the Karnataka Bhavan here.
