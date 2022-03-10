Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

PTI

Imphal, March 10

As counting of votes for Manipur's Assembly polls is underway, the state's ruling BJP is leading on nine seats, while the Congress is ahead in four and Janata Dal (United) in three, according to election officials.

According to the Election Commission's initial trends, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Naga People's Front, National People's Party, Kuki People's Alliance and independent candidates were leading one seat each.

Counting is ongoing in 41 counting halls across 16 districts in the state amid tight security measures, as well as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, officials said.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said that a three-tier security has been put in place in and around the counting centres and adjoining areas.

According to the election officials, around 89.3 per cent of the 20,48,169-strong electorate cast their votes in the two-phase election to the 60-member Manipur Assembly on February 28 and March 5.

