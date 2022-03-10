Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Imphal, March 10
As counting of votes for Manipur's Assembly polls is underway, the state's ruling BJP is leading on nine seats, while the Congress is ahead in four and Janata Dal (United) in three, according to election officials.
According to the Election Commission's initial trends, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Naga People's Front, National People's Party, Kuki People's Alliance and independent candidates were leading one seat each.
Counting is ongoing in 41 counting halls across 16 districts in the state amid tight security measures, as well as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, officials said.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said that a three-tier security has been put in place in and around the counting centres and adjoining areas.
According to the election officials, around 89.3 per cent of the 20,48,169-strong electorate cast their votes in the two-phase election to the 60-member Manipur Assembly on February 28 and March 5.
Offered my prayers at Shri Shri Govindaji Temple along with Shri @sambitswaraj Ji to seek the blessings of Lord Govindaji for the grand result that awaits us today.— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 10, 2022
Let us march towards a peaceful, prosperous and developed Manipur, together with BJP. pic.twitter.com/x0GRdcBSqD
The National People’s Party (NPP) led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma may be a partner of the BJP in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur itself, besides being a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), but don’t be surprised if it lends support to the Congress in Manipur if the election results there tomorrow throw up a hung Assembly. Read full story
