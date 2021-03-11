Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation: Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation, and it is absolutely necessary to root out the menace to protect people's rights.
Addressing the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, Shah said the cases registered against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir had helped to a great extent in curbing terrorism in the union territory.
"I believe there can't be more human rights violation than terrorism. Terrorism is the biggest form of human rights violation. It is absolutely necessary to root out terrorism to protect human rights," he said.
The home minister said the Narendra Modi government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and was working to root out the menace from India.
Because of the terror funding cases of Jammu and Kashmir registered by the NIA, it had become very difficult now to provide funds for terror acts there, Shah said.
The home minister also complimented the NIA for taking tough action against overground workers of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and chocking the logistical and supply chains of terrorism there.
