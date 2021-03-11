Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

PTI

Hyderabad, August 20

Around 50 people were taken into preventive custody when they reached the venue of a show by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui here on Saturday evening which otherwise went on peacefully.

Amid a call by BJP MLA T Raja Singh who said the show should be cancelled, police ensured tight security arrangements at the venue in Madhapur here.

Nearly 50 people reached the premises and all of them were taken into preventive custody, police said. The show that went on for 1.5 hours passed off peacefully, they said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, was on Friday taken into preventive custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue.

Known for his strong Hindutva views, the BJP legislator alleged that Faruqui had insulted Hindu gods in his shows in the past and that had attracted police cases.

The MLA took exception to ruling TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao reportedly extending an invite to Faruqui.

This is a reference to Rama Rao’s comments last year that Hyderabad is a true cosmopolitan city which welcomes all cultures and criticism and that the shows of the likes of Faruqui would not get cancelled.

Singh had claimed that talented artistes from Telangana should be encouraged, instead of inviting someone who insults god.

Urging Rama Rao and the Telangana DGP to cancel permission given to Faruqui’s show, he had said the developments would be “different” otherwise.

Earlier in the day, police in neighbouring Karnataka denied permission to Faruqui’s show, which was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

