New York-inspired central park, ‘Olympic City’ to surround Noida Airport: Master Plan-2041

Noida, April 26

A world-class business zone with a 500 hectare park on the lines of New York’s famous Central Park, an ‘Aerotropolis’ like New Delhi’s Aerocity and an ‘Olympic City’ are among the infrastructure projects proposed under the Master Plan-2041 for the region surrounding the Noida International Airport.

The region is also estimated to inhabit 41.7 lakh people by 2041, and to cater to this growth there will be a need of eight lakh homes, 1,200 hectares of commercial space and 4,000 hectares of industrial land, the proposed plan stated.

The master plan, presented to the Board of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday, shows the proposed planning of the region along the 165-km length of the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, manages the land and development works along the expressway.

The upcoming Noida International Airport remains the focus point of the master plan, the area surrounding which is being developed with commercial and residential facilities. The local authority has estimated that the population in the area under its control would reach 41 lakh by 2041, according to the plan.

“The total YEIDA planning area phase-1 is 604 sq km with 321 sq km as ‘Urbanisable’ area. Total population of the existing planning area as per census 2011 is 3, 74,431 in which 19.3 per cent is urban population and 80.7 per cent is rural population,” the plan noted.

According to the plan, YEIDA has various opportunities and development potential because of its location, connectivity and other advantages.

The vision is “a sustainable, efficient, well-connected, and globally recognized City that capitalizes on the economic opportunity surrounding the Noida International Airport and economic corridors while ensuring the highest living standards for its citizens”, it stated.

The YEIDA population is estimated to be 41.7 lakh by 2041 and to cater to this growth there will be a need of eight lakh homes, 1,200 hectares of commercial space, 4,000 hectares of industrial land. Based on the vision, the existing scenario, projections and potential of the area master plan 2041 is proposed.

Some major proposals include Aerotropolis, Central Business District, Olympic city, transportation sector, according to the Master Plan-2041.

“The area of the Aerotropolis is 10,542 hectares out of which airport area is 4,752 hectares, and the remaining area is 5,790 hectares. It is a multi-modal commercial core. It will accommodate corporate suits, flex offices, business meetings, support services, retail and airline services etc,” the plan noted.

It added that the connectivity in an airport city-side is through airport expressway links while the highway corridors effectively and efficiently connect the airport to the core city and major regional business and residential concentrations.

“Smart infrastructure for logistics, E-commerce, Intermodal Freight Hub, Office Parks and Corridors, Hotels, entertainment, retail clusters, wellness and medical centers, mixed use residential clusters are the key components of the airport city-side development,” the plan stated.

The master plan also proposed a ‘Central Business District’, defining it as a new zone expected to create “a high density district with a distinct character and a clearly identifiable urban form”.

“The land uses in this central commercial core would include a mix of offices, retail and other business uses, along with some residential developments. The Central Business District also has a central park in its centre which is city-level park proposed with a point of view of recreational facility. This area of 503 hectare is proposed to be developed in the likes of Central Park, New York,” it stated.

The plan stated that an ‘Olympic City’ will be developed in two parts—one will be Olympic Park and the other will be Olympic Village which would spread over 390 hectares and 52.4 hectares, respectively.

On transportation-related proposals, it noted the smallest to widest road width in the region would be 25 to 130 metre while public transport proposals include metro and Neo metro extensions, city bus network and routes.

“Intermediate public transport includes rickshaw stands, E-rickshaw charging stations. Proposals for inter-state bus terminal, freight corridors, depots are also presented. A major component of transport is parking and the plan covers this aspect very well by giving provisions of on-street and off-street parking. Three multi-modal hubs are proposed along the Yamuna Expressway,” it added.

The Master Plan-2041 promotes more mixed use development and industrial development.

