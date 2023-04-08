Once brazen criminals cowed by strict law and order in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), April 8
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said criminals who earlier had little regard for authorities, shake like a leaf when law takes its course.
“Today, you can see that they know their own lives are in danger,” Adityanath said addressing the public after the opening of a bottling plant here, “When the court awards sentences to them, their faces get drained of colour. Public knows how the mafia used to ruin them, send threats to the industrialists, and abduct the traders. But today, mafia is scared and speechless,” he said.
