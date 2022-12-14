China's PLA blames Indian soldiers for clash, claims its patrol blocked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Hours after the Chinese Foreign Ministry played down the incursion, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) called on India to “strictly control and manage its frontline troops and together with China maintain peace along the border areas”.

PLA’s western theatre command spokesman Sr Colonel Long Shaohua, in a statement, claimed the clash took place when its troops on regular patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were blocked by Indian soldiers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had earlier in the day said the situation along the border with India was “generally stable” but declined to provide details of the clash.

