RBI set for fourth straight rate hike

New Delhi, September 25
Taking cues from its global counterparts, including the US Federal Reserve, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to raise interest rate for the fourth time in a row to check rising inflation.
The RBI, which has since May raised the repo rate by 140 basis points (bps), may again go for a 50-bps increase to take it to a three-year high of 5.9 per cent, say experts. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start its deliberations on Wednesday. The decision on rate hike would be announced on Friday.
