Red corner notice against Choksi off Interpol database

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, is learnt to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Corner Notices (RCNs) on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, sources in the know of the development said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the lead national enforcement agency of India with regard to Interpol matters, however, remained tight-lipped, when asked about the the development.

Choksi had challenged the CBI application seeking issuance of the RCN against him, calling the case a result of political conspiracy, sources said.