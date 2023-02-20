Rs 2K crore deal to ‘buy’ Shiv Sena name: Sanjay Raut

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

Leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-UBT) Sanjay Raut today claimed a “deal of Rs 2,000 crore” had taken place to “purchase” the Shiv Sena party name and its “bow and arrow” symbol.

Raut made the allegations two days after the EC allotted those to the group led by CM Eknath Shinde. MLA Sada Sarvankar from the Shinde camp reportedly dismissed the claim and asked, “Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?” State minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar is also reported to have hit back at Raut, saying such baseless comments were an attempt to malign independent institutions like the SC and EC.

Raut, in a tweet, claimed Rs 2,000 crore was a preliminary figure and that “this is 100 per cent true”. He also told reporters that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him and said that his claim was backed by proof which he would disclose soon. “The EC’s decision is a deal,” he alleged.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar claimed people making such comments have “either lost sense or gone mad”.

#sanjay raut #shiv sena