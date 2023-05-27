Six-week interim bail for Jain on medical grounds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The Supreme Court on Friday granted six-week interim bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case. Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Can’t leave Delhi SC tells former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain not to leave Delhi, produce medical papers

Bench also restrains him from making statements to the media during the bail period

A Vacation Bench turned down a demand of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, that Jain should be first examined by a panel of doctors from AIIMS before his bail plea was considered.

“We are inclined to grant interim medical bail. We allow the petitioner to take treatment at a private hospital and we allow him to be released on interim bail as subject to the conditions by the trial court. The order shall remain in operation till July 11, 2023,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10.

The top court directed Jain not to leave the area of National Capital Territory of Delhi without its permission and produce all documents relating to his treatment while out on interim bail.