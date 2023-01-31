Supreme Court to hear plea against anti-conversion laws

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday objected to the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging anti-conversion laws of various states “bypassing” high courts.

Venkataramani told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that he had “serious objection” to the top court “bypassing” the HCs where several petitions were pending against anti-conversion laws enacted by states.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court