Supreme Court to hear plea against anti-conversion laws

New Delhi, January 30
Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday objected to the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging anti-conversion laws of various states “bypassing” high courts.
Venkataramani told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that he had “serious objection” to the top court “bypassing” the HCs where several petitions were pending against anti-conversion laws enacted by states.
