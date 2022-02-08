Tigress Kazi in Assam zoo blessed with two Royal Bengal cubs

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Tigress Kazi has been blessed with two baby cubs in Assam’s state zoo. The news has been shared by Environment and Forest minister Bhupender Yadav on his Twitter handle.

“Adorable visuals from Assam’s state zoo. Tigress Kazi has been blessed with two Royal Bengal cubs. Rising population of tigers in India is a result of the sustained focus of PM Shri @narendramodi ji on nurturing a tiger friendly ecosystem in the country”, the minister tweeted

Adorable visuals from Assam’s state zoo. Tigress Kazi has been blessed with two Royal Bengal cubs.



Rising population of tigers in India is a result of the sustained focus of PM Shri @narendramodi ji on nurturing a tiger friendly ecosystem in the country. pic.twitter.com/pZu0CPoO4y — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 8, 2022

This is for the second time in two years that Kazi has delivered. On June 15, Kazi and Danush gave birth to Sultan and Suresh during the pandemic lockdown period of 2020. According to the zoo authorities, the pandemic lockdown indeed provided the much-required break for the animals. The Assam State Zoo is quite big and natural and thereby it has successfully bred tigers even during normal days.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Amit Sahai said the mother is being taken care of with a nutritious diet.

The tiger population in Assam has increased to 200 in 2021 from 159 in 2018. The authorities said that it is now going to attract more visitors as the government has ended all Covid restrictions in the state.

