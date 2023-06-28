TS Singh Deo to be deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, June 28
Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections later this year, the Congress today named TS Singh Deo, the state health minister, as the deputy chief minister to address the raging factional wars in the state unit.
The move comes just ahead of state polls as the party sets its house in order to unite cadres.
Singh Deo had been upset over being denied rotational CM ship with incumbent Bhupesh Baghel, which party sources say was an understanding reached with top brass when Congress won the state polls in 2018.
With the latest move, sources said Congress might also move to iron out differences between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.
Congress will defend its governments in both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.
