UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

In an apparent reference to extraneous issues intruding in the Quad’s deliberations, PM Narendra Modi called on the US-led four-nation grouping to remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participating in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, the PM sought concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad. The Indian readout had a passing mention of Ukraine with PM Modi emphasising the need to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A joint readout of the summit merely said the "leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications". It seems to have left the onus of responding to the crisis to individual members of Quad.

But Japanese PM made Ukraine central in his post on Twitter. “Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said stating that Quad leaders would remain in close cooperation to ensure the success of next face-to-face Quad summit, which would be held in Tokyo in the coming months

The PMO said the leaders agreed on accelerating cooperation to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year.