United Airlines to increase frequency of Delhi-New York flight service to twice a day from Oct 29.

Mumbai, August 8
American carrier United Airlines on Tuesday announced increasing the frequency of its flight services between Delhi and New York/Newark twice daily, from once at present, starting from October 29 this year.
In line with the existing year-round service, the additional flight will also be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, United Airlines said in a statement.
With the addition of the second flight, United will offer more flights from India to the US than any other American carrier during the winter season and is the only US airline to operate the 787 Dreamliner from India, it said.
"India continues to be an integral part of United's global network and we are delighted to announce this additional daily flight from New Delhi, operated with 787 Dreamliner aircraft," said Harvinder Singh, Director, Middle East and India at United Airlines.
United's 257-seater Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft consists of 48 all-aisle-access PolarisSM business suites, 21 premium PlusSM, 39 economy PlusSM and 149 economy seats, as per the statement.
