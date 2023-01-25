‘Unruly’ passenger offloaded at Delhi airport arrested

New Delhi, January 24
The police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a woman cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.
The complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline’s security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member, they said.
A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet’s security officer, a senior police officer said.
The passenger has been identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. He was travelling to Hyderabad with his family. During take-off, Alam allegedly misbehaved with a woman crew member. He was offloaded thereafter and taken to the police station by the SpiceJet security and the PCR staff, the police said.
