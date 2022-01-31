6 killed as electric bus runs over bystanders in Kanpur

Kanpur, January 31
At least six people were killed and several others injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur in the intervening night of Sunday/Monday, police said.
The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place.
According to reports, three of the victims have been identified and efforts were underway to establish the identities of the rest.
Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and it went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.
He added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.
"A probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief on the death of those in the #Kanpur bus accident and wished a “speedy recovery” to the injured individuals.
कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.
"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," she said in a tweet posted in Hindi.
कानपुर से सड़क हादसे का बहुत ही दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2022
मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि घायलों को जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिले।
--IANS
