Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 12

After Punjab and Haryana, Delhi is staring at a flood-like situation with the water level in the Yamuna here rising to 208.05 metres on Wednesday evening, breaching the all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

With low-lying areas near the banks of the river submerged, the Delhi Government started shifting residents to relief camps.

As water reached roads in north Delhi, the police diverted traffic. The main areas affected by floods were Monastery Market, Boat Club, Neeli Chhatri Temple area, Yamuna Bazaar, Geeta Ghat, Vishwakarma colony, Khadda colony, Garhi Mandu and the stretch between Majnu Ka Tila to Wazirabad.

People living in low-lying areas in Usmanpur, Badarpur Khadar, DND — Pushta Mayur Vihar, main Yamuna road in Jagatpur, Gyaspur and the slums around Millennium Depot were also affected.

Twelve NDRF teams had been deployed to evacuate people.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said, “The water level in the Yamuna will increase further on Thursday morning. In the afternoon, the level will start receding.”

As the water level rose to the all-time high, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking Centre’s intervention to ensure that it did not rise further.

Asserting that Delhi had not seen rain in the past three days, Kejriwal claimed the Yamuna level was rising due to large amounts of water being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

He appealed to the Centre for controlled release of water from Hathnikund.

The CM said Delhi was set to host a G20 summit soon, and a flood in the host city “won’t send a good message to the world”.

After holding an emergency meeting with officials, Kejriwal, in a press conference, said, “I appeal to the people who stay in the affected areas to vacate their houses as soon as possible. We have made adequate arrangements for them at relief camps.”

More villages in Karnal submerged

Chandigarh: A fresh breach in a bundh in Karnal inundated more villages on Wednesday. The water level of the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage came down to 1,30,642 cusecs. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families who lost their members in the floods and Rs 80,000 for each family for the repair of damaged houses. — TNS

In Himachal, 40,000 tourists evacuated

Shimla: Around 40,000 tourists, who were stranded in Kullu and Manali for the past three days, have been evacuated. “Over 6,550 vehicles crossed Kullu towards Chandigarh till 4 pm on Wednesday,” CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. However, rescuing around 300 tourists stuck in Chandratal is proving to be a big challenge. The death count has risen to 34. — TNS

Punjab rivers still in spate; toll rises to 16

Chandigarh: With the Ghaggar and the Sutlej still in spate, the situation in areas downstream remains perilous in Punjab. The death toll has risen to 16, with eight more casualities reported on Wednesday. The local authorities continue to work zealously for relief and rescue. At least five breaches in the rivers have been reported, inundating thousands of acres of agricultural land. — TNS