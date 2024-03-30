147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

A total of 147 liquor vends at Fatehgarh Sahib were auctioned for Rs 261.05 crore by a draw of lots for the fiscal year 2024-25. ETO Excise Rakesh Kumar said seven groups were formed in the district, from which the government would generate Rs 261.05 crore in the new financial year. He added that during the fiscal year 2023-24, the department generated Rs 249 crore.

The ETO said the department had received 574 applications, and over Rs 4 crore was generated from the applicants. The drawing of lots was done in the presence of Fatehgarh Sahib Administration officials and the contractors who applied for the liquor vends.

