AAP workers observe fast

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7

On a call given by AAP, the party workers of the district, led by Ajay Libra, district AAP president, today observed a fast in front of the DC office against the arrest of the party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP workers raise slogans in front of DC office in Fatehgarh Sahib.

They raised slogans against the BJP and the Central Government. Addressing the media, Libra alleged that the central agencies were acting like political weapons of the BJP. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in a fake liquor excise policy scam, was sent to judicial custody until April 15, he said, adding that the ED and the CBI haven’t been able to show the recovery of a single penny of liquor scam from the leaders of AAP.

Sirhind Market Committee Chairman Gurvinder Singh Dhillon said the BJP was misusing agencies against the Opposition parties.

