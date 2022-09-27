Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 26

Youths participating in the Indian Army’s recruitment drive blocked the Patiala-Sangrur road here on Monday demanding extension of time for submission of documents. The drive is being conducted from September 17 to 30.

The youths had come from various parts of Patiala and other districts to participate in the recruitment drive. The aspirants alleged they were being rejected because of documentation error.

Bikram Singh, one of the youths, said the Army was demanding police verification and cross-stamping on their documents. “The recruitment drive is going on for the last 10 days and all applicants who participated in the drive during the previous days were asked to correct their documents as per requirement. But today, over 1,000 youths were rejected because of documentation error,” he said.

Another applicant said the Army during previous recruitment drives allowed the applicants to participate on the basis of admit cards only. “But this time they are demanding police verification. We should be given more time for the completion of documents”, he said.

Army recruiting director Colonel Ashish Lal was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

