Capacity building programme ends

Patiala, December 26

A two-day capacity building programme was held on the premises of DAV Public School under the aegis of DAV CMC, New Delhi. The event concluded yesterday.

Around 200 participants of DAV Public School, Patiala, Rajpura, Nabha, Kakrala Moonak, Badshahpur, Kulara and Samana attended the inaugural ceremony.

Eleven master trainers from primary middle secondary and senior secondary acquainted and engaged the participants about the techniques and methodologies to enhance the interest in teaching learning process. Teachers delved into the intricacies of their subject. All these training sessions turned the school premises into a hub of learning.

